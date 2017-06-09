Desperate Pakistan look to find winning combination

BIRMINGHAM: Desperate time calls for desperate measures. For Pakistan, who are now looking for ways and means to stay alive in the ICC Champions Trophy that means ringing in the changes. But ahead of Sunday’s must-win game against in-form South Africa at Edgbaston, the big question was whether Pakistan have enough bench strength to beef up their playing eleven.

They did announce plans to bring in left-arm pacer Junaid Khan and uncapped opener Fakhar Zaman in place of the injured Wahab Riaz and out-of-sorts batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

There was also this talk of allowing promising all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to make his debut with young leggie making room for him. But it seems that whatever combination they will try, Pakistan will fall short of fielding a unit that can tame a team like South Africa.

It was quite a similar scenario in Auckland back in 2015, when Pakistan were facing a first-round exit from the World Cup and needed to somehow beat the Proteas to stay alive. They did go on to win that match with Sarfraz Ahmed, now the captain, delivering the killer punch with a run-a-ball 49 in a low-scoring game that was decided on the D/L method. So can they do it again? Sarfraz thinks so.

But the odds are heavily stacked against his side. Against India, they just froze. It could happen again against a side that includes some of the best bowlers and batsmen in the limited-overs format.

AB de Villiers, Sarfraz’s counterpart, has always proved to be a tough nut to crack. The hard-hitting batsman has played more ODIs against the Pakistanis (31) than any other country and, with 1,423 runs at an average of almost 62, also scored more heavily against them than any other opposition. In his last five outings against Pakistan, the South African skipper has piled up 324 runs at an average of 108.

Then they have the likes of Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock in a solid batting line-up. With Kasigo Rabada, one of the most lethal pacers in the world, at helm South Africa’s bowling attack is equally potent.

The Proteas, after conquering Sri Lanka by 96 runs at The Oval, are unlikely to make many changes to their playing eleven. They are likely to retain the two specialist fast bowlers -- Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Wayne Parnell is expected to be retained along with Chris Morris with spinner Imran Tahir completing the attack.

South Africa will virtually seal their place in the semi-finals if they beat Pakistan. They would go all out for it, not leaving it to the tough last game against defending champions India.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will hope that their seniors deliver. Shoaib Malik, playing his sixth Champions Trophy, has to shoulder responsibility along with veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

“We are confident of giving our best,” said Sarfraz.

The Pakistan captain said that the team management has done the necessary homework for the game against South Africa, against who Pakistan haven’t played much in recent times.

“We haven’t played against them for sometime. But we know their strengths. They have players like Rabada who is the number bowlers in the world. We have seen their videos and are ready to face them.”

Left-hander Fakhar Zaman is likely to open the innings with Azhar Ali. The 27-year-old, who has played three T20 Internationals, will be making his ODI debut.

Junaid Khan, who has 86 ODI wickets from 58 matches, comes in for Wahab. He took 4-73 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh but was kept on the bench for the game against India.

The Edgbaston wicket is once again expected to be batting friendly though cloudy conditions should assist fast bowlers.