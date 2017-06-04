Sporting world stands as one after London terror

LONDON: Manchester United´s Michael Carrick´s rallying call ´We´ll stay together and stay strong´ summed up the sporting world´s response Sunday to the latest terror outrage that left seven dead and dozens injured in London.

The 35-year-old midfielder made the remarks in a short speech at his Old Trafford testimonial in front of 70,000 spectators, including families of both the victims of the suicide bombing under a fortnight ago in Manchester.

Also present were over 300 members of the emergency services who Carrick had also invited.

Elsewhere Australian cricket captain Steve Smith paid his respects whilst expressing his and his team-mates satisfaction regarding security arrangements for them at the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament hosted in Britain.

The Australians -- who postponed a Test series in Bangladesh in 2015 because of a possible security risk -- take on the Bangladeshis on Monday at London´s The Oval cricket ground which is close to London Bridge, one of the two sites where the attacks took place late Saturday.

The final of the prestigious One Day International tournament is also due to be played at The Oval on June 18th.

Carrick and Smith joined many from the sporting world to offer their condolences to the victims of the three assailants who smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives, in the third deadly terror attack in Britain since March.

The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams observed a minute´s silence prior to their Champions Trophy match in Birmingham.

Smith -- who along with his team-mates were ordered not to leave their hotel on Saturday as the horrific events unfolded -- said they had been reassured by the feedback over their security.

"You never want to see that happening around the world -- particularly when we´re so close to the events that happened last night," said Smith at his eve of match press conference.