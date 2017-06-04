Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Sporting world stands as one after London terror

Sporting world stands as one after London terror

LONDON: Manchester United´s Michael Carrick´s rallying call ´We´ll stay together and stay strong´ summed up the sporting world´s response Sunday to the latest terror outrage that left seven dead and dozens injured in London.

The 35-year-old midfielder made the remarks in a short speech at his Old Trafford testimonial in front of 70,000 spectators, including families of both the victims of the suicide bombing under a fortnight ago in Manchester.

Also present were over 300 members of the emergency services who Carrick had also invited.

Elsewhere Australian cricket captain Steve Smith paid his respects whilst expressing his and his team-mates satisfaction regarding security arrangements for them at the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament hosted in Britain.

The Australians -- who postponed a Test series in Bangladesh in 2015 because of a possible security risk -- take on the Bangladeshis on Monday at London´s The Oval cricket ground which is close to London Bridge, one of the two sites where the attacks took place late Saturday.

The final of the prestigious One Day International tournament is also due to be played at The Oval on June 18th.

Carrick and Smith joined many from the sporting world to offer their condolences to the victims of the three assailants who smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives, in the third deadly terror attack in Britain since March.

The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams observed a minute´s silence prior to their Champions Trophy match in Birmingham.

Smith -- who along with his team-mates were ordered not to leave their hotel on Saturday as the horrific events unfolded -- said they had been reassured by the feedback over their security.

"You never want to see that happening around the world -- particularly when we´re so close to the events that happened last night," said Smith at his eve of match press conference.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT

Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT
Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India

Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India
Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method

Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method
Play resumes again as match reduced to 48 overs a side

Play resumes again as match reduced to 48 overs a side
Load More load more

More on this