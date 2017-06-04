Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 in 41 overs to beat title-holders India in their Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Pakistan were 22 for none off 4.5 overs when play resumed at 4.55pm local time (1555 GMT) in bright sunshine, the best weather of the day, after the third rain interruption of the hugely-anticipated match between the arch rivals.

Azhar Ali was 12 not out and Ahmed Shehzad seven not out.

In order to constitute a match, a minimum of 20 overs had to be bowled in Pakistan´s innings.

They had been chasing a revised target of 324 in 48 overs after two stoppages during India´s innings of 319 for three in 48 overs.

Earlier, India opener Rohit Sharma (91) laid the platform for an imposing total bolstered by skipper Virat Kohli´s quickfire 81 not out.

This was both Asian giants´ first Group B match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world´s top-eight one-day international teams.

Friday´s Group A match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston ended as a no-result due to rain.