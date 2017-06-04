Global warming to give intense heat waves, long drought periods, less Rainy season

KARACHI (Khawar Khan): Pakistan being the less green house gases producer country in the world but facing the worst green house gases effect, senior environmental scientist Professor Dr Muazzam Ali Khan said.

Having 27 years of experience on climate and environment issue in Pakistan, especially in coastal areas of Sindh, Dr Khan said that the contribution in green houses gases in the global from Pakistan is just 0.3 percent but we are facing the worst climate change situation in the globe.

According to his latest research about the world worst hitting countries by global warming out of 12, Pakistan is on 8th number.

Global Warming:

Carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases act like a blanket, absorbing IR radiation and preventing it from escaping into outer space. The net effect is the gradual heating of Earth's atmosphere and surface, a process known as global warming. Having severe Global warming or rapidly climate changes can rise our sea level in coastal areas of Sindh, specially in Karachi.

Intense heat waves and drought periodically increased in future, monsoon season change their pattern as well only 10 to15 % rain will fall in Karachi and costal belt of Sindh province and 20 to 25 % rain will fall in northern areas which eventually increased the drought period in these c areas.

Dr Muazzam further said that temperature rising pattern will also reverse. Now minimum temperature is rapidly increased in our country as well.

To realise the importance and impact of global warming and climate change since 1972, World Environment Day is observed on 5th of June every year.

Dr Gul Munir, an environmentalist and infectious control expert said that World Environment Day is a day for everyone and everywhere we are always talking about environment friendly activities but unfortunately we did not own it.

More than 62 % of population of Karachi are living in unplanned manner. Shortage of water, lack of sanitation facilities, sewerage issue and other issue of non availability of utilities will not only affect people's life but also damage the environment as well.

Asking about how can a society, government or even a common man can take their part to improve environment or reduces the climate changes.

Dr Muazzam Ali Khan said the easiest way to reduce the challenges is to implanting the local species like Neem, Moringa, Amaltas and other and decline the trend to implant the imported species.

Strange situation is that more that 900 roads are in the city and according to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, every road has a mandatory green belt but most of them are taken by land grabbers and some are destroyed in the name of construction.

Dr Gul Munir said that another main issue behind this worst environment situation in the city is that we have the law against the tree and green belts, cutting destroying mangrove and other non environment friendly issues but it's not implemented and no one can get punished.

Civil society or nature lover people urged the government to implant local species and build maximum green belts to save the environment.