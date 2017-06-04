Champions Trophy: Play resumes in Pak-India match after rain

BIRMINGHAM: Play resumed between Pakistan and India after it was interrupted by rain for over 50 minutes at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Pakistan bowlers kept Indian openers quiet in the starting overs after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. India were 46 without loss off 9.5 overs before rain stopped the game.

Pakistan have won two of their three Champions Trophy showdowns.

Pakistan on Saturday announced a 12-member squad ahead of the team’s clash against India.

“Fast bowler Junaid Khan, middle order batsman Haris Sohail and top order player Fakhar Zaman will sit on the bench and won't play the match,” Pakistan`s Coach Mickey Arthur said.

"We have finalised 12, will decide on final 11 in the morning after having a look at the wicket," Arthur told media at Edgbaston.

Pakistan



Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

"It is a good pitch and won´t change much," said Pakistan skipper Sarfraz at the toss. He added, "India-Pakistan is a pressure game, hopefully we play a free game."

Birmingham loves to host a Pakistan-India match on the cricket field.

And why not? After all, such games bring a windfall for the city.

Today’s (Sunday’s) ICC Champions Trophy match featuring the two arch-rivals alone is expected to be worth more than 10 million dollars to the city’s economy.

Arthur said that Pakistan team was "completely calm" ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against India.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham -- a city with one of the largest Asian populations in Britain -- while the worldwide television audience for Sunday's match could run into the billions.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who on Saturday denied reports of a rift with coach Anil Kumble, was not too concerned at having to bat first.

"It is a pretty good wicket, it will stay even," he said. "We need a complete performance to win a game of cricket, today is going to be no different," Kohli added.

India Team

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

A minute´s silence in memory of the victims of Saturday´s London terror attacks was impeccably observed by a near capacity crowd before start of the game.



Silence in memory London terror attacks' victims