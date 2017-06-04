Sun June 04, 2017
World

AFP
June 4, 2017

Three assailants kill 7 in London terror attack

Shots fired in London ´terrorist´ attack

LONDON: Armed police opened fire during what they described as a "terrorist" attack in...

London mayor says election should not be postponed after attack

LONDON: Britain´s national parliamentary election on Thursday should not be postponed following an attack in London that killed six people late on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Khan said Londoners would see an increased police presence in the city after the deadly incident but there was no reason to panic.

He urged people to remain calm and vigilant.

Khan also said the official threat level remained at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

"One of the things that we can do is show that we aren´t going to be cowed, is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties and our human rights," Khan said.

"I´m not an advocate of postponing the election. I´m a passionate believer in democracy and making sure that we vote and we recognise actually that one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy," he said.

