Pakistan to clash India in Champions Trophy today

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will clash arch-rival India in a high-profile match of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham today (Sunday).

The match will begin at 2:30 Pakistan’s local time.

Pakistan on Saturday announced a 12-member squad ahead of the team’s clash against India.

“Fast bowler Junaid Khan, middle order batsman Haris Sohail and top order player Fakhar Zaman will sit on the bench and won't play the match,” Pakistan`s Coach Mickey Arthur said.

"We have finalised 12, will decide on final 11 in the morning after having a look at the wicket," Arthur told media at Edgbaston.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Birmingham loves to host a Pakistan-India match on the cricket field.

And why not? After all, such games bring a windfall for the city.

Today’s (Sunday’s) ICC Champions Trophy match featuring the two arch-rivals alone is expected to be worth more than 10 million dollars to the city’s economy.

Arthur said that Pakistan team was "completely calm" ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against India.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham -- a city with one of the largest Asian populations in Britain -- while the worldwide television audience for Sunday's match could run into the billions.

India Probable Team

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.