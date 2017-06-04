Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 4, 2017

Share

Kohli, Kumble ´rift´ shakes India ahead of Champions Trophy

Kohli, Kumble ´rift´ shakes India ahead of Champions Trophy
Read More

Pakistan hope to turn tide in marquee clash today

BIRMINGHAM: The tables have turned. They turned quite a while ago — in India’s...

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistan to clash India in Champions Trophy today

Pakistan to clash India in Champions Trophy today

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will clash arch-rival India in a high-profile match of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham today (Sunday).

The match will begin at 2:30 Pakistan’s local time.

Pakistan on Saturday announced a 12-member squad ahead of the team’s clash against India.

“Fast bowler Junaid Khan, middle order batsman Haris Sohail and top order player Fakhar Zaman will sit on the bench and won't play the match,” Pakistan`s Coach Mickey Arthur said.

"We have finalised 12, will decide on final 11 in the morning after having a look at the wicket," Arthur told media at Edgbaston.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Birmingham loves to host a Pakistan-India match on the cricket field.

And why not? After all, such games bring a windfall for the city.

Today’s (Sunday’s) ICC Champions Trophy match featuring the two arch-rivals alone is expected to be worth more than 10 million dollars to the city’s economy.

Arthur said that Pakistan team was  "completely calm" ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against India.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham -- a city with one of the largest Asian populations in Britain -- while the worldwide television audience for Sunday's match could run into the billions.

India Probable Team

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sporting world stands as one after London terror

Sporting world stands as one after London terror
Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT

Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT
Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India

Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India
Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method

Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method
Load More load more

More on this