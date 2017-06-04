Sun June 04, 2017
REUTERS
June 4, 2017

Real triumph again as Ronaldo double sinks Juventus

CARDIFF: Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Real Madrid became the first team to successfully defend their European title in the Champions League era with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Saturday´s final for their third triumph in four years.

Real, who now have a record 12 European Cup wins, grabbed the lead in the 20th minute through Ronaldo, who slotted the ball low into the corner after a clever cut-back from Dani Carvajal following a classic counter attack.

But determined Italian champions Juve drew level seven minutes later, with one of the finest goals seen in a Champions League final, as Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic beat Real keeper Keylor Navas with a perfectly executed overhead kick.

The Spanish champions took charge after the break, however, restoring their lead through a deflected long-range shot from Brazilian Casemiro in the 61st minute before Portugal forward Ronaldo struck again, from close-range, after fine work by Luka Modric, to score his 600th goal for club and country.

Juve finished with 10 men after Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the 84th for a second yellow card after pushing Sergio Ramos and in the final minute of normal time substitute Marco Asensio added a fourth after some poor defending from the Italians.

