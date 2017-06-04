Ten injured as Shah Noorani-bound bus overturns

Print Story
HUB: At least 10 people were injured when the bus they were traveling in overturned near Shah Noorani cross in the early hours of Sunday.
Police and rescue sources said that the bus carrying pilgrims to the Shah Noorani shrine from Karachi turned turtle near Shah Noorani cross, injuring 10.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital.
