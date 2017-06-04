Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Murray downs Del Potro, French women feud

Murray downs Del Potro, French women feud

PARIS:  Andy Murray downed longtime rival Juan Martin del Potro to reach the Roland Garros last 16 Saturday while French hopes were overshadowed by a bitter feud between two of their top stars.

World number one Murray triumphed 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, 6-0 for his seventh win in 10 meetings with Del Potro whose challenge fizzled out after squandering four set points in the 87-minute opener.

Murray, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2016, will next face either John Isner of the United States or Russia´s Karen Khachanov.

That match was one of six third round ties to be completed on Sunday after rain caused an early cancellation.

"Whoever won that first set would have the momentum as it would have been very difficult to come back in these heavy, slow conditions," said Murray.

"He was playing much better than me in the first set. He had chances in the first set, he double faulted on set point."

In a titanic first set, Del Potro wasted four set points then saved two before Murray pounced when the Argentine star narrowly miscued.

The 28-year-old slumped over the net and stayed that way during most of the changeover to catch his breath.

Del Potro, playing in Paris for the first time in five years after a series of wrist injuries, was quickly a break down in the second set.

He retrieved it when Murray served for the set in the 10th game before handing the advantage straight back.

Murray seized his lifeline, a fourth ace giving him a two-set lead.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sporting world stands as one after London terror

Sporting world stands as one after London terror
Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT

Pakistan outplayed by India in their first match in CT
Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India

Pakistan set 289 in 41 overs to beat India
Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method

Pakistan set tough 324-run target by India under D/L method
Load More load more

More on this