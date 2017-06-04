Sun June 04, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 3, 2017

Arthur says Pakistan ‘completely calm’ ahead of clash with India

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said here on Saturday that Pakistan team was  "completely calm" ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals India.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham -- a city with one of the largest Asian populations in Britain -- while the worldwide television audience for Sunday's match could run into the billions.

Arthur told media at Edgbaston that his side has topped its skills up and now ready for a big game. 

"Our changing room was completely calm. It's amazing.

"Within the dressing room, it is unbelievably calm, unbelievably focused and very, very excited for the challenge that presents itself tomorrow (Sunday)."

Arthur, appointed Pakistan coach in May last year added: "When we started this, the players would go and hit balls and hit balls and wouldn't really know when to stop. 

