Amla, du Plessis guide South Africa to set 300-run target for Sri Lanka

LONDON: Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis with a big second wicket partnership of 145 runs helped South Africa to set a difficult target of 300 runs for Sri Lanka in the third One-day International match of the ICC Champions Trophy here at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.

Amla scored 103 off 115 balls with five fours and two sixes while his partner du Plessis made 75 from 70 balls with six boundaries.

Amla became the sixth batsman and first from South Africa to score 25 or more hundreds in One-day International cricket. Earlier Sachin Tendulkar of India (49), Ricky Ponting of Australia (30), Sanath Jayasuriya (28), Virat Kohli of India (27) and Kumar Sangakkara (25) have achieved this feat.

Sri Lanka are playing without their regular captain Angelo Mathews after he failed a fitness test on the calf muscle he injured in a warm-up match with New Zealand.

Stand-in captain Upul Tharanga elected to bowl first after winning the toss but South Africa piled up a huge total of 299 for six, thanks to Amla and du Plessis.

South Africa -- who came into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series loss to England -- are the world´s number one ranked team while Sri Lanka are seventh.