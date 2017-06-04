Halep moves into French Open last 16

PARIS: Romanian third seed and 2014 runner-up Simona Halep sealed her place in the French Open fourth round on Saturday with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Russia´s Daria Kasatkina.

Halep, 25, is viewed as one of this year´s title favourites at Roland Garros after winning the Madrid Open and reaching the final in Rome last month.

She raced through the opening set against 26th seed Kasatkina but needed to save four set points in the second before clinching victory.

Halep will face Spain´s Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarter-finals.