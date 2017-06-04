Nisar rules out confrontation between govt, judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday ruled out any possibility of a confrontation between the government and the judiciary.

The minister said in a statement that expressing regret over remarks by one of the honorable judges doesn’t imply invoking confrontation.

“Self proclaimed guardians of judiciary has forgotten that how the state institutions were humiliated in their tenure,” he said without naming anyone.

The minister said some elements were hell bent on pitting the government and state institutions against each other.

“Interpreting the difference of opinion as a confrontation reflects the thought that wants chaos,” said the minister.

"The same people threw ink on judges to stop them from giving verdicts and PCO judges were appointed to high offices in their tenure".