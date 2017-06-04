PM Nawaz not summoned by JIT, says Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Saturday interrogated Hussain Nawaz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s eldest son, for three and a half hours in his fourth appearance before the panel comprising representatives of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency , Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the State Bank.

The JIT is tasked with investigating ruling family's business dealings in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

The eldest son of the prime minister appeared nonchalant in his interaction with media during which he said he would appear before the JIT as many times as he is summoned. "I have given complete statement to the JIT and have not received summon for the fifth appearance.

Responding to a question, he said the JIT has not summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said he spent 14 months in prison during Pervez Musharraf era but no evidence of wrongdoing could be brought against his family.

On Friday, Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of the prime minister, appeared before the JIT and faced the probe about his business for seven hours.

He recorded his statement on offshore properties with regard to the London Mayfair flats, sources told The News. They said the JIT asked some direct questions from Hassan Nawaz about the ownership and his stay in the London flats and the bank account he maintained during his studies in London.

Headed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Wajid Zia, the JIT was formed on May 5 by the Supreme Court to investigate the funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses and submit its report within 60 days.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also appear before the JIT and record his statement regarding his controversial handwritten affidavit, given before a magistrate on April 25, 2000, in which he had alleged that the Sharif brothers used the Hudaibya Paper Mills as cover for money laundering during the late 1990s.