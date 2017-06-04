Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 3, 2017

PTI’s Naeemul Haq serves Rs2 billion notice on Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haq has served a Rs2 billion defamation notice on Maryam Nawaz for carrying out his false media trial.

Senior Advocate Babar Awan had issued the notice, which states that the prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz had scandalised PTI leader Haq under the garb of a so-called legal notice sent on October 31 last year.

The said notice being circulated on national media had caused a loss of Rs2 billion to Naeem-ul-Haq, it added.

The PTI spokesman, through the notice, had asked the PML-N leader to zubmit a reply within 15 days or else the matter would be taken to the court of law.

