Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two civilians injured in Indian firing from across LoC

Two civilians injured in Indian firing from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Ceasefire violations by Indian troops on Friday left two civilians injured along the Line of Control, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR statement said Indian security forces opened unprovoked fire in Nezapir Sector along the LoC on Friday evening. As a result, two civilians were injured, who were transported to hospital.

Pak Army had given a befitting response to Indian firing, silencing the enemy guns, the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif
Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack

Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack
No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report

No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report
ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC

ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC
Load More load more

More on this