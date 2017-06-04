Two civilians injured in Indian firing from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Ceasefire violations by Indian troops on Friday left two civilians injured along the Line of Control, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR statement said Indian security forces opened unprovoked fire in Nezapir Sector along the LoC on Friday evening. As a result, two civilians were injured, who were transported to hospital.

Pak Army had given a befitting response to Indian firing, silencing the enemy guns, the statement concluded.