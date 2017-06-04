Nadal merciless as Djokovic toils in Paris

PARIS: Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal lost just one game in a ruthless display to reach the French Open last 16 on Thursday, but title-holder Novak Djokovic needed five sets to survive.

Nadal demonstrated why he is once more considered the overwhelming favourite at Roland Garros with a brutal demolition of Georgia´s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The Spaniard romped to a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 win, narrowly missing out on becoming just the sixth man in the Open era to record a "triple bagel".

"Perfection? I don´t know about that," said Nadal, who plans to celebrate his 31st birthday on Saturday by watching Real Madrid take on Juventus in the Champions League final.

"I think I played very well today. The most important thing is to be through and I played my best match in a while.

"Tomorrow at 8.45 I´m going to be in front of the TV for sure supporting my team, hoping that Real Madrid will win another time," he added.

Nadal will meet compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Reigning champion Djokovic escaped trouble against Diego Schwartzman, the second seed rallying from two sets to one down to prevail 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

The 12-time major winner was embroiled in a bitter spat with umpire Carlos Ramos in the fourth set as Djokovic was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after an earlier time violation.

But Djokovic eventually proved too strong for Schwartzman, playing in the last 32 of a Slam for the first time, and goes on to face Frenchman Lucas Pouille or Spain´s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in round four.

"I expected a tough match, there were lots of exchanges from the baseline and the conditions were heavy," said Djokovic.

"I congratulate Diego on a great battle. He played very, very well."