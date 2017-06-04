Hazlewood restricts New Zealand to 291 after Williamson’s hundred

BIRMINGHAM: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood restricted New Zealand to 291 runs after captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant century in their Group A ICC Champions Trophy one-day international match here at Edgbaston on Friday.

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand scored exactly 100 after winning the toss in a match reduced by rain to 46 overs per side.

But his run out sparked a collapse that saw New Zealand lose their last seven wickets for 37 runs in 35 balls.

Hazlewood took a one-day international best six for 52.

This was both sides´ first match of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight ODI teams.