Hazlewood restricts New Zealand to 291 after Williamson’s hundred

BIRMINGHAM: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood restricted New Zealand to 291 runs after captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant century in their Group A ICC Champions Trophy one-day international match here at Edgbaston on Friday.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand scored exactly 100 after winning the toss in a match reduced by rain to 46 overs per side.
But his run out sparked a collapse that saw New Zealand lose their last seven wickets for 37 runs in 35 balls.
Hazlewood took a one-day international best six for 52.
This was both sides´ first match of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight ODI teams.
