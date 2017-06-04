Iran envoy meets Pak National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad Mehdi Honardoost on Friday met with National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (r) Nasser Janjua .

Besides matters pertaining to the enhancement of bilateral relations, issues of security and border management also came under discussion, said a statement.

According to the statement, the NSA said Islamabad attaches great importance to its relations with Iran and is committed to overcome all irritants for their improvement.

He stressed that this is the time for the two countries to come further closer instead of drifting away from each other.

Both sides agreed to boost up the level of cooperation in multiple areas to strengthen bilateral relations.

The ambassador raised the issue Iran is facing regarding interaction between the banking sectors of the two countries which is a huge obstacle in the path of enhancing the volume of bilateral trade.

NSA ensured the ambassador that the concerned authorities would be sensitized to take adequate measures to facilitate trade with Iran through better banking interactions.

The two sides agreed to improve border management through better coordination and cooperation.