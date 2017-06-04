Rain reduces Australia-New Zealand clash to 46 overs per side

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM: Rain saw the Champions Trophy one-day international between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday reduced to a 46 overs per side contest.
New Zealand, who won the toss, made a brisk start to be 67 for one off 9.3 overs when persistent rain saw the umpires take the players off the field at 11:17am local time (1017 GMT).
Luke Ronchi was 24 not out off 17 balls, including three fours and a six, with Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 16.
With no play possible for nearly two hours, match officials reduced what should have been a 50 overs per side one-day international contest to 46 when the fixture resumed at 1:08pm (1208 GMT).
One bowler would now be allowed to bowl 10 overs, with a maximum of nine for any other member of the attack.
Before rain stopped play, Australia managed an early breakthrough when Martin Guptill, who´d looked in excellent touch making a 26 that included five fours, was caught at point after trying to turn fast bowler Josh Hazlewood legside.
This was both teams´ opening match in the 2017 Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world´s top eight ODI sides.
Thursday´s first match of this year´s edition saw hosts England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at the Oval in another Group A clash.
Teams are split into two groups of four, with the top two in each qualifying for the semi-finals.
Comments