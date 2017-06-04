Sun June 04, 2017
June 2, 2017

ICST urges increase in fund allocations for CPEC in budget

Punjab govt unveils over Rs1970 billion outlay budget

Punjab govt unveils over Rs1970 billion outlay budget

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha on Friday presented Rs 1970.70 billion budget proposals, the largest in the history of the province, for the fiscalyear 2017-18.

The finance minister, presenting the budget speech at the Punjab Assembly with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair, said that the budget for the next fiscal year has the largest development programme amounting to Rs 635 billion, adding that it was unprecedented in the country's history among all provinces.

The development budget is 15 per cent more than thecurrent fiscal year, the finance minister said.

The has earmarkedRs 21,005 million for agriculture sector in the provincial budget. According to the budget documents, the amount has been allocated with the vision to transform agriculture sector intoa diversified, sustainable, modern and market-driven sectorthrough knowledge-based empowerment, efficient resource utilisation and revamping of the existing practices.

An amount of Rs 7,965 million has been set aside for seven ongoing schemes of agriculture, Rs 2,940 million for 11 new schemesand Rs 10,100 million for other development programmes.

19.445 billion rupees have been allocated  for administration of justice.Rs 17.950 billion will be spent on salaries of the employees, whereas remaining amount of Rs 1.495 billion has been reserved for non-salary expenditures.

An amount of Rs 3.492 billion has been reserved for the Lahore High Court, while the sessions courts will receive Rs 5.428 billion.
Rs 9.226 billion has been allocated for civil courts, which is higher than that allocated the last year.

Special courts will get Rs 158.582 million and courts ofsmall causes will receive Rs 35.221 million. Rs 283.005 million has been reserved for the PunjabJudicial Academy, and the Solicitors Department will get Rs 43.147 million.

Mufassil Establishment will get Rs 415.894 million,while Advocate General o

