Police foil terror bid in Charsadda, seize cache of weapons

CHARSADDA: Police claimed to have arrested two terrorists and foiled a major terror bid, seizing huge caches of arms and explosives here Friday.
DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid said police, on information provided by arrested terrorists, carried out a raid at the hideout in Khanjar Kalay and arrested two militants identified as Muhammad Ilyas and Daud.
They are affiliated to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Sheikh Khalid group, he said.
The police officer said the law enforcers also seized two suicide vests, nine missiles and 100 hand grenades.
