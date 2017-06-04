Sun June 04, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 2, 2017

India test-fires ballistic missile Prithvi-II

NEW DELHI: India on Friday test-fired the land version of the short range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a defence base off Odisha coast.

According to India media, the surface-to-surface missile has a strike range of 350 km and it is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads.

