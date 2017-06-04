India test-fires ballistic missile Prithvi-II

Print Story
NEW DELHI: India on Friday test-fired the land version of the short range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a defence base off Odisha coast.
According to India media, the surface-to-surface missile has a strike range of 350 km and it is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads.
