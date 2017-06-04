Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 2, 2017

Five killed, 10 injured in Kabirwala road accident

KABIRWALA: At least five passengers were killed and 10 others injured when a coach and a truck collided on Jhang road in the wee hours of Friday.

Rescue officials were pulling the bodies and injured out by cutting the wreckage of the coach.

The killed and the injured were transported to hospitals, police said.

The number of deaths attributable to road accidents in Pakistan was almost thrice the number of terrorism-related fatalities, which mostly occurred due to appalling road conditions, a lack of awareness about and non-observance of traffic rules and road safety procedures, as well as inadequate checks on vehicle fitness and drivers’ proficiency, the petition said.

