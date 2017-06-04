Messi to launch amusement park in China

MADRID: Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is to branch out into the leisure industry and launch an amusement park in China in 2019, his partners in the venture said on Thursday.

The "Messi Experience Park" will have more than 20 attractions spread out on a site covering more than 80,000m2 in Nankin, south east China.

The park will "immerse visitors in Messi's universe, combining the latest attractions with spaces to take part in the top sport", said audiovisual group Mediapro, who will run the venture alongside Chinese television group Phoenix Group and the Barcelona forward's Leo Messi Management.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, 29, was the second-highest paid sportsman in the world last year, according to Forbes, with an income of $81.4 million (72.6 million euros), just behind his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo with 78.3 million euros.