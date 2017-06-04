Two killed in Saudi blast: official

RIYADH: Two "terrorists" died in a vehicle explosion Thursday in a Saudi Arabian community dominated by minority Shiites, a foreign ministry official said.

The cause of the blast has not been confirmed.

It was the latest incident in Qatif, where Daesh group militants have carried out deadly attacks in recent years.

"Two wanted terrorists were killed in the explosion," Faisal bin Farhan, an adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on his personal Twitter account.

"The explosion was very huge," a witness told AFP, asking not to be identified.

Armoured and other police vehicles sealed off the area after the blast, the witness said.

Video and photographs posted on social media showed a vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of a street, with dense black smoke rising around it.

Other images showed what appeared to be at least one charred body lying beside a vehicle, which looked like an SUV, after firefighters extinguished the blaze.