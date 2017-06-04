Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2017

Share

Govt deplores SC judge’s ‘mafia’ remarks

ISLAMABAD:  A Supreme Court’s judge remarks during the contempt of court hearing against Nehal Hashmi drew strong reaction from the government on Thursday.

The government said in a statement that calling the government 'Sicilian mafia' and Attorney General its representative was deplorable.

In a statement issued hours after the court served a contempt of court notice to Hashmi for outburst against those holding the prime minister accountable, a government spokesman said : “Such baseless remarks are against the code of conduct and the oath taken by honorable judges”.

He said the remarks damaged the integrity and image of the country, adding that the judge leveled baseless allegations against the government without being informed about the matter.

“Honorable judge also didn’t take into account the measures government took against Nehal Hashmi,” said statement.

“Beside expressing profound grief and anger over Nehal Hashmi’s remarks, the government also announced that Hashmi’s opinion has nothing to do with PMLN or the government,” the statement noted.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi  while warning those who were conducting the accountability of the Sharif family, said in a public rally that they would make this land (Pakistan) "restricted for them" and their children, prompting the government to seek his resignation.

The Supreme Court also took suo motu notice of the Hashmi's outburst.  

Nehal Hashmi, in a speech to workers in Karachi at a Yaum-e-Takbeer event, threatened the prime minister’s unidentified enemies. “The one you are investigating is the PM’s son,” roared Hashmi.

 

