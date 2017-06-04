Kabul reels after deadly truck bombing

KABUL: Kabul was reeling Thursday from its deadliest attack since 2001, with anguished residents burying their dead as authorities cleared away mangled wreckage and public anger mounted over the government´s failure to protect citizens in the heart of the capital.

No group has so far claimed Wednesday´s attack, launched from a sewage tanker packed with explosives, which tore a massive crater in the ground and killed at least 90 people, mainly civilians, while wounding hundreds.

Angry citizens demanded answers from the government over the perceived intelligence failure leading to the assault, which underscores spiralling insecurity in Afghanistan.

"For how long will we have to tolerate this bloodshed in our country?" a sobbing resident asked on local Tolo News.

"I have lost my brother in the blast and the government is constantly failing to provide us with security."

The brazen attack during the holy month of Ramazan highlighted the ability of militants to strike even in the capital´s most secure district, home to the presidential palace and foreign embassies that are enveloped in a maze of concrete blast walls.

Authorities swept off debris and shards of glass littered across the streets, and cleared away the charred carcasses of blown-up vehicles, as shocked residents prepared for funeral ceremonies.

With more than 400 people wounded, the injured spilled over into hospital hallways as huge crowds gathered outside waiting for news of their loved ones or searching for still missing relatives.

Health officials warned some victims may never be identified as their bodies were torn into pieces or burned beyond recognition.

Global outrage swelled over the massive blast, the deadliest single attack in Kabul since the Taliban were toppled from power in a 2001 US-led invasion.

US President Donald Trump told his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani in a phone call that the timing of the attack during Ramazan underscores "the barbaric nature of the terrorists who are enemies of all civilised peoples".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "abhorrence" at the strike.

The lights at the Eiffel Tower were switched off on Wednesday night to honour the scores of victims. The monument´s lights had already been turned off on Tuesday after suicide blasts in Baghdad killed at least 42.