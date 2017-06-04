Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 1, 2017

Share

Nehal episode, a godsend boost for opposition show
Read More

Not to spare those holding Sharifs accountable: Nehal

Says land to be restricted on them and their children; they would retire one day and then their...

Read More
Advertisement

SC serves contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi over threatening remarks

SC serves contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi over threatening remarks

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday served contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi over threatening statement and sought response from him till Monday.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal was hearing suo moto notice case of threatening remarks by made by PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan took the suo moto notice and had summoned the PML-N leader to the court today Thursday.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the Senator was seen openly threatening those who were holding Prime Minister and his children accountable in Panama Papers case.   

“We are workers of Nawaz Sharif, those who have made Sharif family accountable and are doing so will not be spared. You are in service today and will retire tomorrow".

“We, the Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you and your family to live in this country like you are making it difficult for an honourable  Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif,” he warned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif
Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack

Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack
No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report

No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report
ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC

ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC
Load More load more

More on this