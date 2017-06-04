SC serves contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi over threatening remarks

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday served contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi over threatening statement and sought response from him till Monday.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal was hearing suo moto notice case of threatening remarks by made by PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan took the suo moto notice and had summoned the PML-N leader to the court today Thursday.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the Senator was seen openly threatening those who were holding Prime Minister and his children accountable in Panama Papers case.

“We are workers of Nawaz Sharif, those who have made Sharif family accountable and are doing so will not be spared. You are in service today and will retire tomorrow".

“We, the Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you and your family to live in this country like you are making it difficult for an honourable Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif,” he warned.