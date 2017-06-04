Sun June 04, 2017
National

June 1, 2017

Pak will continue to extend diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has asserted that Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

The President was addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament on the beginning of the fifth and last parliamentary year.

Kashmiri people are fighting for freedom but they are subjected to worst kind of brutalities, he added.

Pakistan is committed to nuclear non-proliferation, he said and added that our nuclear assets are absolutely safe.

President Mamnoon went on to say, “Pakistan strongly condemns India's acts of aggression on Line of Control.”

President Mamnoon Hussain, in his address, said "history will remember the performance of this House." In difficult times, Parliament has displayed national unity, said the president.

As soon as the president began his speech, members of the opposition benches began shouting anti-government slogans to register their protest against the federal government.

During the initial phase of the president's speech, chants of 'go Nawaz go' echoed in the House.

Later, they staged a walkout from the House to record their concerns on the government policies.

