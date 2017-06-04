Pakistani inflation rises to 5.02 pct yr/yr - statistics bureau

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s inflation rate rose to 5.02 percent year-on-year in May from 4.78 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices were roughly flat, inching up 0.01 percent in May, the bureau said.

Month-on-month price rises in food items such as cucumber, lemon and potatoes offset a steep drop in costs of squash and tomatoes.