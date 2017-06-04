Pakistani inflation rises to 5.02 pct yr/yr - statistics bureau

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s inflation rate rose to 5.02 percent year-on-year in May from 4.78 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
On a month-on-month basis, prices were roughly flat, inching up 0.01 percent in May, the bureau said.
Month-on-month price rises in food items such as cucumber, lemon and potatoes offset a steep drop in costs of squash and tomatoes.
Comments