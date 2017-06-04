Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani inflation rises to 5.02 pct yr/yr - statistics bureau

Pakistani inflation rises to 5.02 pct yr/yr - statistics bureau

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan´s inflation rate rose to 5.02 percent year-on-year in May from 4.78 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices were roughly flat, inching up 0.01 percent in May, the bureau said.

Month-on-month price rises in food items such as cucumber, lemon and potatoes offset a steep drop in costs of squash and tomatoes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Risks to world economy receded: World Bank economist

Risks to world economy receded: World Bank economist
Punjab govt unveils over Rs1970 billion outlay budget

Punjab govt unveils over Rs1970 billion outlay budget
Encouraged by CPEC, Pakistan’s cement industry to increase capacity by 56pc: report

Encouraged by CPEC, Pakistan’s cement industry to increase capacity by 56pc: report
Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed
Load More load more

More on this