Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2017

Sushma Swaraj offers to help ailing infant from Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has offered help to a Pakistani man who highlighted his two and a half-month-old infant's health condition on the social media.

Swaraj’s assurance came after the child’s father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

“The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa,” she said.

Sushma Swaraj's gesture comes days after she helped rescue through the Indian mission in Islamabad an Indian woman who was forced to marry a Pakistani.

