Afghanistan cancels friendly T20s against Pakistan

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have cancelled two friendly Twenty20 matches against Pakistan be played in July and August in Kabul and Lahore.

No official reason has been provided by the ACB but the board tweeted:

@ACBofficials cancells friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with @TheRealPCB#kabulblast — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 31, 2017

The two boards had come to an agreement last week to revive broken ties by playing two friendly matches in each country.

As part of the agreement, the PCB was also to provide Afghanistan with venues for training and conditioning camps, and the possibility of reciprocal tours between the youth and senior teams.

The relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been tense of late over border skirmishes, and cricket was seen as a means to bridge differences.