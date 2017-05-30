Muslim man lynched for being in love with Hindu woman in India

A mob lynched a 20 years old Muslim man for being in love with a Hindu woman in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

According to the reported, villagers in Jharkhand’s Gumla district tied Mohammad Shalik to a tree and thrashed him for four hours.

The man, a resident of Raza Colony in Gumla town – was allegedly in a relationship with a Hindu woman of a nearby village, Soso, for more than a year, the newspaper reported.

According to police the girl allegedly called the boy to meet her at Gumla town for the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday. Fearing trouble, Shakil initially refused but finally went to meet her on a scooty and dropped her home.

A group of neighbours saw Shalik and surrounded him, tied him to a tree and assaulted him for hours, Hindustan Times quoted police as saying.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with murder of Mohammad Shalik. But the FIA, according to media, has been filed against unidentified people.