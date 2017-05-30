PCB, BCCI officials meet in Dubai today over bilateral series

LAHORE: Officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will meet in Dubai today to ascertain why the Indian board refused to play bilateral series with Pakistan.

BCCI and PCB had signed a MoU to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Because of the strained relations between the two countries, the BCCI has not had the federal government’s clearance to honour the MoU. India didn’t play the proposed series in 2015, and look set to give it a miss in 2017 too.

On Monday PCB Chief a three-member delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including Chairman Shahryar Khan, Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad, and Pakistan Super League Chairman Najam Sethi, left for Dubai where they will hold a meeting with the Indian officials over the matter.

Earlier this month, the PCB had sent a notice of dispute to the BCCI, claiming losses for the BCCI’s refusal to tour in 2015.

Although the BCCI indicated this MoU was “just a letter” and not a formal “contract”, it wrote to the government of India again about two weeks ago.

Amitabh Choudhary, the acting BCCI secretary, had said he communicated the same to PCB’s chairman Shaharyar Khan. Choudhary said the PCB’s response invoked a provision in the MoU for dialogue should a series not go ahead. Choudhary will represent the BCCI in the meeting with Shaharyar and/or PCB’s legal representatives.

Speaking to the media at Lahore airport today, PCB Chief Shahryar Khan said that Pakistan is standing by its agreement to play a series against India. "India didn’t play any match with Pakistan despite the agreement. We demand that Indian cricket team plays a bilateral series against Pakistan," he added.

In March, Shahryar Khan had said Pakistan’s case is strong and it had no other option left other than approaching the ICC and court.

“We have incurred losses of up to 100,000 dollars,” he said adding that PCB would first serve a notice to the BCCI and then go to ICC’s dispute resolution committee before moving the court.

He said the PCB would approach court if the issue was not settled by the International Cricket Council (ICC).