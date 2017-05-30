Indian army can abduct, rape women, says Indian politician 

Kodiyeri BalaKrishnan, a leader of Communist Party of India, has said Indian army was free to abduct and rape women if given additional powers, a day after defence Minister Arun Jaitley said armed forces have been given a free-hand to take decision in “war-like situations”

According to Indian media, the Communist Party Kerala Secretary courted controversy by his “shocking remarkrs” against country’s armed forces.

"They (army) can do anything to anybody. If they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them...They can take any woman and rape her, nobody has the right to question them. This is the state wherever the army is," Balakrishnan was quoted by local media as saying.

The Indian army has long committed atrocities in occupied Kashmir, killing thousands of people in the Valley.

An Indian army officer recently tied a Kashmiri man to his jeeb to use him as a human shield against stone pelting protesters.

Instead of punishing the officer, Indian army chief honored him for the act that drew strong criticism from human rights activists and Kashmiri politicians.