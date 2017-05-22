Mon May 22, 2017
World

AFP
May 22, 2017

Trump lands in Israel on second leg of first foreign trip

Tel Aviv: US President Donald Trump landed in Israel on Monday as part of his first foreign trip since taking office, with the goal of seeking ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

Air Force One landed in Tel Aviv at around 12:25 pm local time (0925 GMT).

Trump will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day and travel to the occupied West Bank on Tuesday to meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

