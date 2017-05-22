Five martyred in IED explosion in Khyber Agency

PESHAWAR: At least five people including members of a local peace committee and a levy personnel were martyred in an explosion in Tirah valley of Khyber Agency.

Sources said aka Khel peace committee vehicle was targeted by the militants with a remote controlled explosive device (Improvised explosive device) near Dars Jumaat on Monday.

Those martyred in the attack are identified as commander Zar Wali, Noor Khan, Hamid Khan, Ameer Nawaz and levy personnel Abdul Mannan.

The vehicle was damaged as a result of the explosion.

The security forces and Khyber Levies rushed to the site and started search operation to arrest the perpetrators.