Ivanka terms Saudi visit ‘amazing and historic’

RIYADH: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, has termed his visit to Saudi Arabia as an ‘amazing’ and ‘historic’.

President Donald Trump, who is visiting Saudi Arabia to attend world Islamic conference in Riyadh, is accompanied by wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

In her tweet here Monday, Ivanka said, “We had an amazing and historic visit in Saudi Arabia. I am excited to continue our trip to Israel.”

We had an amazing and historic visit in Saudi Arabia. I am excited to continue our trip in Israel. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/tEG3o0EdMk — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 22, 2017

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner both practicing Orthodox Jews. They had to receive a rabbinical dispensation to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday, the Jewish Sabbath, a White House official said.

In her earlier tweet, Ivanka had said that she met Saudi women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishment, challenges and vision for the future.

Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017

Ivanka met with a group of Saudi women here on Sunday and brought her message of female empowerment to the world’s most repressive society for women, a place where women are not allowed to drive, must cover themselves from head to toe in public and require permission from a “male guardian” to travel outside their homes.

“In every country, including the United States, women and girls face challenges,” Ivanka Trump told a small group of accomplished Saudi women gathered for a dialogue with her about how to build on their successes.

“Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging,” she said, “but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Neither Melania nor Ivanka Trump have worn headscarves during the visit, following the tradition of other presidential spouses who visited Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir had on Thursday said America’s first lady Melania and Ivanka won’t be required to wear a headscarf in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Foreign Minister said, “We welcome any style (of Melania and Ivanka) in clothing.”