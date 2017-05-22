Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nato weapons seized from housing society

Nato weapons seized from housing society

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Rangers seized a cache of Nato weapons from a housing society during a raid.

According to Geo News, the seized weapons included hand-grenades and explosives. The weapons, recovered from an office of a private housing society, were to be used to in terror activities.

Sources said that MQM-London leaders and party’s absconders were provided facilities at the housing society. The CEO of the society had been providing gun training to the party’s office bearers.

The sources claimed that MQM-L’s leader Haider Abbas Rizvi had stayed for several days at the society.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar
Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced
Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight
Load More load more

More on this