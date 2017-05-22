Nato weapons seized from housing society

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Rangers seized a cache of Nato weapons from a housing society during a raid.

According to Geo News, the seized weapons included hand-grenades and explosives. The weapons, recovered from an office of a private housing society, were to be used to in terror activities.

Sources said that MQM-London leaders and party’s absconders were provided facilities at the housing society. The CEO of the society had been providing gun training to the party’s office bearers.

The sources claimed that MQM-L’s leader Haider Abbas Rizvi had stayed for several days at the society.