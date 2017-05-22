Mon May 22, 2017
AFP
May 21, 2017

Djokovic. Novak Djokovic. Licensed to thrill

Djokovic crushes Thiem to secure Zverev Rome final

Djokovic crushes Thiem to secure Zverev Rome final

ROME: Novak Djokovic overcame having to   lay twice in a day before cruising into the final of the Rome Masters with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 win over Dominic Thiem on Saturday.

Djokovic, the former four-time cham  ion, was forced to finish his quarter-final over Juan Martin del   otro earlier in the day after their match was rained off late on Friday.

But the setback seemed only to ins  ire the 30-year-old Serbian second seed, as he set u   what is ex  ected to be a mouthwatering final, and first meeting, with Germany´s Alexande Zverev.

"It was my best   erformance of the year," said Djokovic after his 59-minute win over Thiem who had knocked out Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Zverev, 20, became the youngest   layer in a decade to reach a Masters final when he clinched a gutsy 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 win over big-serving American John Isner.

Djokovic was the   revious youngest Masters finalist, going all the way to the title in Miami as a 19-year-old in 2007.

Zverev will climb to a new career high in the rankings at number 14 by reaching the final and would break into the to   10 with the title.

"I don´t look at these kind of stats, who is the youngest   layer to have a Masters 1000 title or things like this. I try to   lay match by match and try to im  rove," said Zverev, who fired 12 aces and 41 winners   ast the 32-year-old Isner.

Thiem, beaten to the Madrid Masters title by Nadal last week, avenged his loss by dum  ing S  ain´s former seven-time Rome cham  ion out in the quarters on Friday.
But the Austrian´s dream run was quickly brought to an end by a clinical Djokovic on Saturday as the Serbian took his record to 5-0 against the 23-year-old.

In the WTA event, French O  en cham  ion Garbine Muguruza was forced to retire due to a neck injury from her semi-final against Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina.

The S  anish third seed was 1-4 down after just 22 minutes in the first set when she quit, handing the eighth-seeded Svitolina a   lace in Sunday´s final against Romania´s Simona Hale  .

Svitolina will chase a fourth title of the year after tro  hy trium  hs in Taiwan, Dubai andIstanbul.

Muguruza had needed three sets to beat Venus Williams in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

"I didn´t want to leave Rome without trying to   lay," said Muguruza.

Sixth-seeded Hale  , the cham  ion in Madrid last weekend, reached her first final in Rome after swee  ing aside Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 7-5, 6-1 in her semi-final.

"Sometimes a win over a to     layer gives you confidence," Hale   said after her semi-final.

"Sometimes the work you do before the tournaments gives you confidence that you are ready to go. Sometimes just winning some matches, tough ones, even if in three sets, those are the most im  ortant matches."

