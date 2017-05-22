FO says Pakistan evolving strategy to forcefully pursue Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is evolving a strategy to forcefully plead its case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Saturday.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had a strong case as Kulbhushan Jadhev had confessed that he was a serving Indian naval officer and involved in numerous subversive activities in Pakistan as an agent of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

He said that Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz held a meeting with editors and senior anchors today to brief them on the government's stance on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.