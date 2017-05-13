Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday paid a visit to the Nakial Sector at Line of Control.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on the LoC situation by a local commander. On the occasion, the Army Chief appreciated soldiers for giving a befitting response to ceasefire violations by India at the LoC, an ISPR statement said.

The COAS lauded the operational preparedness and high morale of the soldiers.

Gen Bajwa accompanying Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza also visited the parents of Lt Khawar, who embraced martyrdom in Bannu. He appreciated the bravery and sacrifice of Lt Khawar.