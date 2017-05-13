Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
May 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo

Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo

PRISTINA: A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticized was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said.

Arbana Xharra was the editor in chief of daily newspaper Zeri before joining the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the country´s largest party.

Sources close to the party have said she plans to stand in parliamentary elections next month.

Xharra was known for articles that accused officials in the PDK and other parties of corruption and nepotism.

When she joined the party, saying she wanted to serve citizens and remain a critical voice within the PDK, she was condemned by some colleagues and opposition supporters.

"The victim was transported to the hospital and her condition is stable," police said in a statement, without giving more details.

No one has been arrested yet.

In 2015, Xharra received the International Women of Courage award from the U.S. State Department for exposing corruption and writing about religious extremism, including naming those responsible for recruiting young Kosovars to join wars in Syria and Iraq.

On Thursday, Kosovo´s President Hashim Thaci called an early parliamentary election for June 11 after the government was dismissed in a no-confidence motion a day earlier.

Political violence is not common in the small Balkan country that declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Xharra’s attack was widely condemned by Kosovo leaders and political parties.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Three Indian naval ships reach Israel ahead of Modi visit

Three Indian naval ships reach Israel ahead of Modi visit
Nepal´s high hopes for first local polls in 20 years

Nepal´s high hopes for first local polls in 20 years
UK´s National Health Service says responding to cyber-attack

UK´s National Health Service says responding to cyber-attack
Trump warns sacked FBI chief not to ´leak´ conversations

Trump warns sacked FBI chief not to ´leak´ conversations
Load More load more

More on this