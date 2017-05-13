Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 13, 2017

Three civilians martyred in Indian firing at LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI:  At least three civilians were injured when Indian troops opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar & Khanjar Sectors, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

Pakistani troops befittingly responded to  unprovoked Indian firing. The three civilians injured by Indian firing were identified as Haji Muhammad Younis, Rehana Bibi and
Samina Begum, all residents of a village in Kotkoterra Sector.

The exchange of fire, according to the Pakistan Army, that started at 0700 is still continuing. 

 

 

