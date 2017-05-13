Nepal´s high hopes for first local polls in 20 years

KATHMANDU: Nepal holds its first local elections in two decades on Sunday hoping to cement a fraught transition to democracy and fill an institutional void that has seen corruption flourish.

The last local representatives were elected in 1997 and their mandates lapsed after their five-year terms expired at the height of the brutal Maoist insurgency.

After a 2006 peace deal ended a conflict in which 16,000 people died, the impoverished Himalayan nation began a rocky transition from a Hindu monarchy to a secular federal republic, which has seen the country go through nine governments.

In the vacuum left at the local level, graft has become a way of life. Nepal is ranked one of the most corrupt countries in South Asia.

Bureaucrats appointed on the basis of allegiance to political parties filled local government positions, and spawned a shadow industry of brokers who earned fees for everything from getting citizenship documents to registering a marriage.

When Mahananda Timilsina decided to extend his house, getting permission took months of work and involved hefty bribes.

"If there were elected representatives at the local level, the civil servants wouldn´t dare to ask for bribes from us," said the 35-year-old.

Many of the nearly 50,000 people vying for 13,556 seats in Sunday´s polls are shunning the main political parties to run as independents or as candidates for new reformist parties.

"It couldn´t get any worse. The gap between society and government couldn´t get any wider," George Varughese, Nepal representative for the Asia Foundation think-tank, told AFP.

Varughese said the elections could "undermine the current political dominance of the main three parties."

In Kathmandu, 21-year-old Ranju Darshana, whose party name, Bibeksheel Nepali, translates as the "party for rational Nepalis" is running for mayor.

Also hoping to snatch the votes of people fed up with the graft-ridden system, is a party recently set up by a former chief editor of the BBC´s Nepali service, Rabindra Mishra, who left journalism pledging to clean up the political quagmire.

Both are expected grab votes from the main parties, but neither are likely to win.