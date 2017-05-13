Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

People facing loadshedding, water shortage all over country: Imran

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  chief Imran Khan said on Friday that reports of loadshedding and water shortage were being received from all parts of the country.

Addressing a public meeting here, the PTI chief recalled the Punjab chief minister’s claim of ending loadhsedding within six months and also his statement in which he said that his name be changed if he fails to fulfill his commitment. Imran gave three names – Shaabo, Drama Sharif and Showbaz Sharif, as an option to the gathering to select for Shahbaz Sharif. However, he picked ‘Drama Sharif’ as new name for the Punjab chief minister.

He said that a leader must be ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ as per our Constitution.  He said that Nawaz Sharif had struck a 10-year deal with Musharraf and Saudi Arabia, but when he left for Jeddah he denied the agreement.

