Trilateral meeting calls for defeating Daesh

RAWALPINDI: Delegations from Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Resolute Support Mission held a two-star-level meeting here on Friday.

According to ISPR, DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza represented Pakistan, the Afghan delegation was led by DGMO Major General Habib Hesari and Resolute Support Mission was led by its Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Major General Christopher Haas.

The delegates, during the meeting held at the General Headquarters, stressed the need for making complementary efforts to beat Daesh in respective areas of operations.

Later, a two-star-level meeting between Pakistan and Afghan officials was held in which measures to improve military-to-military coordination and cooperation came under discussion. Besides, the Chaman incident, border control/management and measures to curb cross-border fire violations were also discussed in the meeting.