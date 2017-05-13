Kurram Agency: Two FC men injured in firing by Afghan forces

PARACHINAR: Two FC soldiers were injured when Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire on their checkpost in Kurram Agency on Friday.

Political authorities said that the FC personnel were busy in erecting a wall near the border when the Afghan forces opened fire. As a result, two FC men were injured, who were identified as Suleman and Luqman Haider. They were shifted to the CMH in Tal area.

Later, the FC gave a befitting response to the firing by Afghan forces.