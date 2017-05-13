Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kurram Agency: Two FC men injured in firing by Afghan forces

Kurram Agency: Two FC men injured in firing by Afghan forces

PARACHINAR: Two FC soldiers were injured when Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire on their checkpost in Kurram Agency on Friday.

Political authorities said that the FC personnel were busy in erecting a wall near the border when the Afghan forces opened fire.  As a result, two FC men were injured, who were identified as Suleman and Luqman Haider. They were shifted to the CMH in Tal area.

Later, the FC gave a befitting response to the firing by Afghan forces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this